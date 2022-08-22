BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) 11. Biblical Foundation For The Investigative Judgement
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
309 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
18 views • August 22, 2022

The words “Investigative Judgement” does not appear in the Bible. Does that mean that the Adventists get it wrong? This Biblical principle is discussed. Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za What's Up Prof other languages PLAYLISTS: CZECH https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aLSFt42jYg&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4x5fUMGB9ikkgbfow-5zkz DUTCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA5BO97kBlc&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4q9xPtmrl2slDXcn5D4_TJ ENGLISH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XulPyLDycSQ&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz GERMAN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwqgT1byytc&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72g7RD09qlisCe-Bh1tlx0 INDONNESIAN https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4-8VaYNqME&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72tb50LSMhMz4qBmkyFFTK&index=1 LITHUANIAN https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km_w511vPBw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5xap5ojLwzlEFzELmuZJHk POLISH https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Z1eLckWHsw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7AedY0QuLM_H7BwE9Isr2y PORTUGUESE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OITwLHkiZEw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT ROMANIAN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9_AWGhOjIQ&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-59iR5TdZyVyWQJkuSbnp3f RUSSIAN https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZzRJ56nR2s&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-47ih4TmhdL3xlZzYFlxTDj SERBIAN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfP7IgAzv4A&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7IN_v7cfZXYyHhR0Mxol0K SLOVAK https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJ1T6CZZmLk&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6H_MCbrVVqDOmoqhbegyav Alternative Platforms: Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/clashofminds Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/clashofminds Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clashofminds Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5 Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@clashofminds Soundcloud (Audio ONLY): https://soundcloud.com/clashofminds

Keywords
11faqwalterveith
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia Remains India&#8217;s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Russia Remains India’s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Garrison Vance
Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Sterling Ashworth
Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

Mike Adams
The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy