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THE CITY OF LONDON CORPORATION - Rules Upon us and Wants to Enslave the Whole World
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55 views • September 18, 2021
- Did you know such "financial institutions" exist?
- Did you know it had collaborated with the world's most powerful intelligence services?
- Did you know it took significant part in extensive financial fraud, money laundering, and terrorist financing around the world?
- Have you ever heard about The City of London Corporation?
- Did you know it had collaborated with the world's most powerful intelligence services?
- Did you know it took significant part in extensive financial fraud, money laundering, and terrorist financing around the world?
- Have you ever heard about The City of London Corporation?
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