Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jan 6th INSURRECTION - The BIG LIE part 1
38 views
channel image
LFRYARTGUY
Published 17 hours ago |

Even though both Democrats & Republicans can't be Trusted - the Democrat Party shows Time & Time Again it is the Party closest to the Rule of Communism.Democrats will LIE, CHEAT, STEAL & even MURDER to satisfy their thirst for Control & Power.

Part 1 Video from the Capitol demonstration on Jan 6th clearly shows this coelution with the Main Stream Press outlets

to manufacture a Narrative of Deception & to Squash the 1st Amendment.

Every Congressional LIAR on that FARCE Jan 6th Committee needs to be Impeached

then Criminally Charged.

Personally I think they should be Publicly Hanged for the Treasonous Deeds.


> visit my Amazon online store <

LFRYARTGUY > Always Original > Always Unique

- visit my Amazon online store >> LFRYARTGUY - Originals

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011?ie=UTF8&node=7141123011&field-brandtextbin=LFRYARTGUY+-+Originals

Keywords
treasoninsurrectionjan6th

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket