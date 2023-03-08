Jan 6th INSURRECTION - The BIG LIE part 1

Even though both Democrats & Republicans can't be Trusted - the Democrat Party shows Time & Time Again it is the Party closest to the Rule of Communism.Democrats will LIE, CHEAT, STEAL & even MURDER to satisfy their thirst for Control & Power.

Part 1 Video from the Capitol demonstration on Jan 6th clearly shows this coelution with the Main Stream Press outlets

to manufacture a Narrative of Deception & to Squash the 1st Amendment.

Every Congressional LIAR on that FARCE Jan 6th Committee needs to be Impeached

then Criminally Charged.

Personally I think they should be Publicly Hanged for the Treasonous Deeds.





> visit my Amazon online store <

LFRYARTGUY > Always Original > Always Unique

- visit my Amazon online store >> LFRYARTGUY - Originals

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011?ie=UTF8&node=7141123011&field-brandtextbin=LFRYARTGUY+-+Originals