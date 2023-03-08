Jan 6th INSURRECTION - The BIG LIE part 1

Even though both Democrats & Republicans can't be Trusted - the Democrat Party shows Time & Time Again it is the Party closest to the Rule of Communism.Democrats will LIE, CHEAT, STEAL & even MURDER to satisfy their thirst for Control & Power.
Part 1 Video from the Capitol demonstration on Jan 6th clearly shows this coelution with the Main Stream Press outlets
to manufacture a Narrative of Deception & to Squash the 1st Amendment.
Every Congressional LIAR on that FARCE Jan 6th Committee needs to be Impeached
then Criminally Charged.
Personally I think they should be Publicly Hanged for the Treasonous Deeds.
> visit my Amazon online store <
LFRYARTGUY > Always Original > Always Unique
- visit my Amazon online store >> LFRYARTGUY - Originals
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011?ie=UTF8&node=7141123011&field-brandtextbin=LFRYARTGUY+-+Originals
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.