3i Atlas and the Dawn of a New Age GREG REESE OCT 30, 2025
3i Atlas and the Dawn of a New Age
GREG REESE
OCT 30, 2025
3I/ATLAS was discovered on July 1st by the ATLAS telescope in Chile. It originated from outside our solar system and will exit permanently after perihelion today, October 30th, 2025.
3I/ATLAS is the size of Manhattan, which makes it too big for a typical comet. It’s path through our solar system has it skimming right by Venus, Mars, and Jupiter in a fine-tuned path that has a 0.005% chance of being natural. It is producing its own light. And tt has a sunward facing tail glowing in front of it, which is very unusual for a comet.
Based on these details, Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb suggests the object could be artificial.
But the symbolism behind it goes much further. Comets and other planetary objects in the sky have been seen as way signs for a new age, a new era, or great change for thousands of years of written history.
In the Bible there is Wormwood, which appears seven times in the Old Testament, and once in Revelation. It is associated.

