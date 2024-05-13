Former CDC Chief: Bird Flu Bioweapon Could be Made in Hours

Reports about the bird flu virus are appearing in more news headlines in recent weeks. Traces of the virus have been found in one out of five samples of milk in grocery stores. Colorado officials say at least 70 farmers were infected with the virus. And the CDC is urging dairy and poultry farmers to wear personal protective clothing when working around livestock and chickens. Four years after the mysterious appearance of coronavirus, many politicians, news journalists, and scientists continue to deny that coronavirus was a manmade bioweapon from China’s Wuhan laboratory. Here we are in 2024 and we are being told that a bird flu virus is spreading on farms. How many people have considered the possibility that we are possibly witnessing a second biological warfare attack from China? Former CDC director Robert Redfield recently was interviewed by News Nation. He is thinking the same thing I’m thinking. Bird flu could be a manmade weapon.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 05/13/2024





