Former FBI Agent Exposes The TRUTH Of FBI'S Corruption And Illegal Spying On Americans
Vigilent Citizen
MIRRORED from Redacted

Jan 2, 2024 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6UP7xmcNgs&ab_channel=Redacted

Kyle Seraphin is a former FBI whistleblower who details how the corrupt FBI is using illegal FISA searches to spy on unwitting Americans. In this interview Kyle details why so many former FBI agents are now coming forward to blow this whistle on this corruption and how the bureau uses dirty tactics to destroy these agent's lives. How is this happening in America? How is this criminal organization allowed to continue operating with tax payer dollars?  

