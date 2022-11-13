Miles Guo Sees Xi Jinping Preparing to Invade Taiwan

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https://gnews.org/articles/519001
Summary：On November 9th, Miles Guo outlined his reasons why Xi Jinping’s preparing to invade Taiwan, after Xi Jinping visited the Chinese Communist Party’s Armed Forces Joint Operations Command Center on November 8th and told the People’s Liberation Army to “focus all its energy on fighting” in preparation for war.