US & Ukrainian Elite Laundering Money - Igor Kolomoisky, Biden Connected Ukrainian Billionaire

I'm sharing from WION, on YT.
Biden connected Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky detained on suspicion of fraud and money laundering.
Here's an interesting article from March 2021. How Hunter Biden’s Interests ‘Overlapped’ With Banned (now detained) Ukrainian Oligarch
https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/03/31/how-hunter-bidens-interests-overlapped-with-banned-ukrainian-oligarch/
Article small Excerpt:
Connections with Hunter Biden at a Glance
Among the indirect connections between Kolomoisky and the younger Biden:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.