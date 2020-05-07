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Dr. Anthony Fauci's Ex-Employee, Jailed, Tells All (Full Video)
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158 views • May 07, 2020
Go behind the scenes with an experienced expert, virologist who worked under Anthony Fauci,director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. She was jailed and now tells all. She has written a book listed below.
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