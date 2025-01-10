BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump Speaks On China-Russia Invasion In Washington DC On White House Lawn. War In Bible Prophecy
162 views • 3 months ago

Donald Trump just won the 2024 Election and he has spoken on the potential for an invasion by China-Russia in Washington DC on the White House lawn. War is Imminent since Trump will be in the White House in January 2025. Americans can expect the war to begin this year. China and Russia will attack America while America transitions to a new administration under Trump and the softer party on foreign relations is still in the Oval Office. Expect for Kamala Harris to replace Joe Biden and this will be the sign for China-Russia to bomb the White House. Trump said he will divide Russia from China. It's a tough bromance to break. Putin congratulates Trump on his election victory in his first public comments on the US vote. Trade, Taiwan and now Trump: China braces for a volatile new era in U.S. ties. Russia Sends Latest Su-57 Fighter Jet to China. Putin Declares 'Death of New World Order,' Backs Trump’s Foreign Policy in Stunning Statement


Trump announces campaign manager Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff

Biden speaks to nation after Harris' loss to Trump: "We accept the choice the country made".


WW3 bombshell: George Galloway warns China military could soon STRIKE the US over Taiwan


GEORGE GALLOWAY has warned the US and China are on the verge of World War 3, after tensions over Taiwan rapidly escalated this week.


Invasion Of America Coming. White House Attack In Prophecy. Washington DC, Missiles, Bombs In USA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pXH3NX2FO6A&t=30s


George Galloway has warned there is a "grave risk" of an accidental war breaking out between China and the US. The former British MP also did not rule out China launching the first military strike against US ships or bombers in the South China Sea amid rising military tensions over Taiwan. Dozens of Chinese military warplanes again approached Taiwan for a second consecutive day on Saturday.


Exclusive: As Washington DC Faces Coronavirus Spike, Secret Military Task Force Prepares to Secure the Capital


District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser yesterday ordered a one-month extension of the state of emergency, as cases in the region grow at a rapid pace. Federal officials in the nation's capital expect a New York-like epidemic in the District, Maryland and Virginia, one that could potentially cripple the government.


vladimir putinpresident donald trumpxi jinpingworld war 3bible prophecytrump putinsouth china seaus russia relationsinvasion of usainvasion of americarussian invasionchinese invasionus china warforeign invasiondonald trump wins electionchina in prophecyus china tensionus russia warcommunism in prophecywhite house invasion2024 warwhite house bombingputin xinpingchina-russia
