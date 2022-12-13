Mind Invaders Chapter 13 - Paris!

New Chapter Every Day!





Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social

-------





During the hour-long early morning ride to Sheremetyevoz International Airport just north of Moscow on the Leningradsky highway, Colonel Chernov had a great deal to say to everyone else in the small bus, but he didn’t address one word to Viktor. It made him feel uncomfortably like an outsider—which indeed he was. They were supposed to be a delegation of top Russian parapsychologists led by internationally known Dr. Viktor Khorev. In fact, Chernov was in command, and out of the six “delegates” from the secret base, only Viktor and Pyotr were psychic researchers. The others were either military or Federal Security Service (FSB) officers. And Viktor had his suspicions about Pyotr.