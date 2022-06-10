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Jan. 6 House Select Committee holds first public hearing 🍆🦄🐗🥔☢️🌈🔥 6/9/22
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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41 views • June 10, 2022

Did you all enjoy the limited hangout last night?


Oofa


'Limited hangout'? Hey, VfB - are ya trying to sneak in some of those wacky conspiracy theory terms into my lexicon?


PRECISELY


https://dcdave.com/article3/991228.html - Seventeen Techniques for Truth Suppression


What a crapfest, huh?


🍆🦄🐗🥔☢️🌈🔥INSUHMARRECTION🍆🦄🐗🥔☢️🌈🔥


JUST MOAR SCUMBAGGERY, FOLKS


Add this to the 🤡🤪ASSHAT ARCHIVE🤡🤪


Streamed live 12 hours ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIfIB1G9EDk [this is so that you can access the broken links below - not wasting my time, TBH]


House Select Committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol. #FoxNews


Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vaBUvAS

Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com

Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/


FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most-watched television news channel for 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. A 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey also found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News was the top-cited outlet. Owned by FOX Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.


Watch full episodes of your favorite shows

The Five: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/lon...

Special Report with Bret Baier: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/lon...

Fox News Primetime: https://video.foxnews.com/playlist/on...

Tucker Carlson Tonight: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/lon...

Hannity: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/lon...

The Ingraham Angle: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/lon...

Fox News @ Night: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/lon...


Follow Fox News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/

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Keywords
insurrectiontyrannyprotestorscultural marxismwhite supremacistsgulagscumbaggeryjanuary 6capitol building
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