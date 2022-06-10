Jan. 6 House Select Committee holds first public hearing 🍆🦄🐗🥔☢️🌈🔥 6/9/22

Did you all enjoy the limited hangout last night?





Oofa





'Limited hangout'? Hey, VfB - are ya trying to sneak in some of those wacky conspiracy theory terms into my lexicon?





PRECISELY





https://dcdave.com/article3/991228.html - Seventeen Techniques for Truth Suppression





What a crapfest, huh?





🍆🦄🐗🥔☢️🌈🔥INSUHMARRECTION🍆🦄🐗🥔☢️🌈🔥





JUST MOAR SCUMBAGGERY, FOLKS





Add this to the 🤡🤪ASSHAT ARCHIVE🤡🤪





Streamed live 12 hours ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIfIB1G9EDk [this is so that you can access the broken links below - not wasting my time, TBH]





House Select Committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol. #FoxNews





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