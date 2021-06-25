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Tamara: Farrakhan Admits to Assassinating Malcolm X/T.I. + Malcolm X Clone [24.06.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
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44 views • June 25, 2021
chekyerego - 11 hours ago
'We wrestle not against flesh and blood. They're all controlled.'

kid heartz - 12 hours ago (edited)
'Tamara you are a blessing..love your work...Jesus Christ is King over all that call themselves kings..soon they will know their demise for their blaspheming!'

Rian Nun-ya - 12 hours ago
'Eyes wide open goosebumps from learning new things that I never would have learned before! Mind blown from so much truth ?? I can’t get enough I’ll look for every notification. I can’t stop thanking you enough Tamara I don’t know how you know all this but it’s truly intriguing to me and it helps me strengthen my relationship even more with the Almighty himself! To my Lord Jesus Christ, I will never turn away! I love him even more now then ever! I never realized how much evil was in this world and I would honestly rather study my enemies so that I know him and not be deceived! I look forward do your next videos!'

4,035 viewsJun 24, 2021
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 2
5.16K subscribers
https://youtu.be/jHSXA41nmIk

Tamara: 'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.'

Tamara Desiree Magdalene - @HolySpiritGirl7
I left the music industry and Hollywood to stand for Jesus Christ and fight for Truth.
You can only kill me once. I will come back immortal.
https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7

Tamara Desiree Magdalene @HolySpiritGirl7 · 31. maj
I put Scripture in my videos for a reason. You are SUPPOSED to read it. And yet, most skip right over it and ask me questions that are IN the Scripture I posted. This is the kind of thing that makes me want to move on and start a website for ppl who are serious about Scripture.

WARNING: If you are too sensitive, this channel is not for you. I do not force my beliefs nor faith on anyone. However, this is my rock, not yours. If you find no value in my messages or take offense, nobody is making you stay here. Remember, you found me, not the other way around. If you can't come in peace, don't come at all. God bless.

Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2
Joined May 15, 2021 - 4.91K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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