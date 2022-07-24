Biden’s DOJ: Political Hit Squad | Tulsi Gabbard

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Steve Bannon has been charged with contempt of Congress & found guilty, while Brennan, Clapper & others who lied to Congress have never been charged or prosecuted. This just shows yet again how the DOJ has been weaponized by those in power to go after their political opponents.