Morrison government revokes Katie Hopkins' visa

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Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said Ms Hopkins’ visa was revoked after she posted a video where she claimed she flouted hotel quarantine rules.
“Basically what she did was breach quarantine, she was out there boasting about what she’d done, it was an absolute slap in the face to people in Australia who've done some pretty hard yards,” Ms Andrews said.
Ms Hopkins was given an exemption to enter Australia and was expected to appear as a contestant on reality show Big Brother VIP.
Mirrored - Sky News
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