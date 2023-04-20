Homestead Like No One Is Watching, Train Like You Have Never Been Hurt, Prep Like There Is No Tomorrow, Get Your Hands In The Dirt

Speak to the truth-EV's are to limit humanity, NOT save the environment. Gun control is to enslave humanity and institute totalitarian communism, NOT to reduce crime. The LGBTmnop agenda is NOT about human rights, it is to curb procreation and population control and to bring God's wrath. The murder of innocent babies is NOT about "choice" or "rights", it is about curbing population and destroying God's creation. And ALL these agendas are a constant barrage to break our wills, confuse our minds and erode our morality. Three is one and one is none-one to break, one to borrow and one to keep. Barter goods may include all manner of goods, some never before considered. Thank you for watching. God is Love. https://www.everydaymarksman.co/equipment/battle-belt-guide/

