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[Apr 13, 2021] Sage of Quay™ - Mike Williams Interviews David Weiss (Apr 2021) - promo [The Sage of Quay Radio Hour]
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24 views • April 24, 2021
Mike sits down with David Weiss to talk about a wide range of topics.
LINKS:
𝐎𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐞𝐞: https://urlzs.com/NfZxY
𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐞: https://tinyurl.com/3sr7k4hk
𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐨𝐧: https://urlzs.com/nscnQ
𝐑𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐞: https://urlzs.com/Fgppm
𝐌𝐢𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 (𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐨 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲): https://urlzs.com/w2MRD
𝐒𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫 (𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐨 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲): https://urlzs.com/LgEPd
Dave's LINKS:
👉 Download Mike's song 'BREATHE' for FREE: https://tinyurl.com/yadt3q7w
🎵 Download Mike's song 'BRAIN DEAD' for FREE: https://urlzs.com/69Uhi
Please support Sage of Quay™ Radio:
* Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/sageofquay
* Sage of Quay Hub Website: http://www.sageofquay.com/
* Sage of Quay blog: https://sageofquayblog.blogspot.com/
LEGAL STUFF
Sage of Quay™ is a TRADEMARK. All Sage of Quay™ Radio Hour shows and interviews are COPYRIGHTED. No portion of this presentation or any Sage of Quay Radio Hour show may be used, reproduced, altered or uploaded in part or whole without the expressed written consent of Mike Williams.
The views and opinions expressed by any guest featured on The Sage of Quay Radio Hour are those of the guest and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the host Mike Williams or of The Sage of Quay Radio Hour as a whole.
All content provided on The Sage of Quay Radio Hour is for informational purposes only. We make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of any information discussed or presented during the show or found by following any link mentioned in the broadcast or in the show notes.
Any and all images used in this video or any other Sage of Quay Radio Hour presentation are considered to be in the public domain, free to use, royalty-free material we have licensed or in compliance with the Fair Use Clause contained within the Copyright Act (17 US Code § 107). If by chance this is not the case and you are the rightful owner please contact us at [email protected].
Please visit Labor of Love Music for more information about Mike's music: http://www.laboroflovemusic.com/
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
LINKS:
𝐎𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐞𝐞: https://urlzs.com/NfZxY
𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐞: https://tinyurl.com/3sr7k4hk
𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐨𝐧: https://urlzs.com/nscnQ
𝐑𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐞: https://urlzs.com/Fgppm
𝐌𝐢𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 (𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐨 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲): https://urlzs.com/w2MRD
𝐒𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫 (𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐨 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲): https://urlzs.com/LgEPd
Dave's LINKS:
👉 Download Mike's song 'BREATHE' for FREE: https://tinyurl.com/yadt3q7w
🎵 Download Mike's song 'BRAIN DEAD' for FREE: https://urlzs.com/69Uhi
Please support Sage of Quay™ Radio:
* Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/sageofquay
* Sage of Quay Hub Website: http://www.sageofquay.com/
* Sage of Quay blog: https://sageofquayblog.blogspot.com/
LEGAL STUFF
Sage of Quay™ is a TRADEMARK. All Sage of Quay™ Radio Hour shows and interviews are COPYRIGHTED. No portion of this presentation or any Sage of Quay Radio Hour show may be used, reproduced, altered or uploaded in part or whole without the expressed written consent of Mike Williams.
The views and opinions expressed by any guest featured on The Sage of Quay Radio Hour are those of the guest and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the host Mike Williams or of The Sage of Quay Radio Hour as a whole.
All content provided on The Sage of Quay Radio Hour is for informational purposes only. We make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of any information discussed or presented during the show or found by following any link mentioned in the broadcast or in the show notes.
Any and all images used in this video or any other Sage of Quay Radio Hour presentation are considered to be in the public domain, free to use, royalty-free material we have licensed or in compliance with the Fair Use Clause contained within the Copyright Act (17 US Code § 107). If by chance this is not the case and you are the rightful owner please contact us at [email protected].
Please visit Labor of Love Music for more information about Mike's music: http://www.laboroflovemusic.com/
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
Keywords
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