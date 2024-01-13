Hello friend!





Are you ready to deal a fatal blow with a ‘Tomahawk’?





You better be ready to rape this day my valentine shine. SHHH! We must first do a ghost dance. You can’t win predators and scavengers—white hats / black hats—whichever you prefer. Just know that God hates a coward. Hence the doomsday fatigue created by business casual. Whose sweet smell of success is a good case of rotgut.

Sir, yes sir

The quiet few sing a song of victory over the defeat of Howlie. We do a Sun dance as the choke necks are hit with a sidewinder waratorium. Aktion 13FH joins in to halt the recoil down in Laredo. Proving that it is truly a dog eat dog world. Mayday—“I can almost see them”, as you watch my meme music video titled, "Doomsday Fatigue".





The video touches base on sensitive topics and is NSFW. If you wish to read the memes within the video, your full attention will be required. If not, you can still enjoy listening to the music contained therein.





Interested in supporting ‘Tomahawk’?

Check out their bandcamp and website:





tomahawkofficial.bandcamp.com/merch

ipecac.com/artists/tomahawk





I sincerely thank you for your time and wish you the best of days.

Please take care by following the way of Algiz. ᛉ

Protect yourself by self-educating while you still can.





Periculum in mora.

www.thelastmutineers.com





Doomsday Lassitudine© 2024 by Tepbian Kord is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0