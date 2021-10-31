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Biden's Euro-tour begins with more reasons to make fun of Democrats | Rob Schmitt Tonight
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90 views • October 31, 2021
Rob Schmitt: President Biden's Euro-tour kicked off with a strange papal chat, the race card, and an obscene ride through Rome while Democrats at home remained as "incompetent and dangerous" as ever.
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