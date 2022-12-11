6 12 22 two surfs somewhere at makas 16 small ones raw pov edited First Surf
0:00 Lets go surfing now
3:20 my 1st wave
7:07 my 2nd wave
12:55 my 3rd wave
14:10 my 4th wave
21:05 my 5th wave
22:19 my 6th wave
22:56 my 7th wave
Second surf
26:30 my 1st wave
27:32 my 2nd wave
29:22 my 3rdwave
31:07 my 4th wave
33:06 my 5th wave
34:34 my 6th wave
35:38 my 7th wave
36:17 my 8th wave
38:02 my 9th wave
How I am able to surf whenever I like 👉https://o-trim.co/ONPASSIVEwithDarryl
Would you like to stay fit and healthy for as long as possible like me (turned 60 years young November 27th 2022) https://youtu.be/6PMLTCxaY_0
NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS I RECOMMEND (if any links are not working contact) me [email protected])
Cordyceps (we call them Zhen Xu beans) https://o-trim.co/Cordyceps
OverDrive (quick recovery) https://o-trim.co/Overdrive
Flex Formula https://o-trim.co/FlexFormula
AlphaViril https://o-trim.co/AlphaViril
Blood Flow Optimizer https://o-trim.co/BloodFlowOptimizer
Body-Brain Energy https://o-trim.co/BodyBrainEnergy
Youngevity Healthy Body Starter pak https://o-trim.co/HealthBodyStarterPak
Pharmanex LifePak hhttps://o-trim.co/PharmanexLifePak Organic
Colloidal Copper https://otrim.ai/colloidalcopper
Want to gain weight? Lose weight? Build muscle? Gain strength? Or just build better eating habits? Use MyFitnessPal, the #1 Food & Nutrition app. 👉https://o-trim.co/MyFitnessPal
Book a Full Electro Acupuncture Diagnosis according to Voll https://optimalhealthclinic.co.nz/ele... Consultation treatment and lifestyle recommendations from me Can be done from a distance Email: [email protected] https://optimalhealthclinic.co.nz/tes...
If any of the links dont work email me : [email protected]
➡️➡️ Follow me on Social Media⬇️
Facebook: https://otrim.ai/darrylsfacebook
LinkedIn: Darryl Ufton
Twitter: @darryl_ufton
email: [email protected]
#ONPASSIVE #ai #lifestylefreedom #laptoplifestyle #homebasedbussiness #passiveincome #leveragedincome #ONPASSIVE #Technology #Tech #TechnologyNews #Dubai #DubaiMall #UAE #Emirates #Change #artificialintelligenceinhindi #WorldCup #Football #WorldCup2022 #Dubai #Qatar #Doha #FIFA #worldcup2022 #darrylufton #surfing #fitness #health #O-Mail #O-Net #O-Trim #ONPASSIVE #TheFUTUREOFINTERNET
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.