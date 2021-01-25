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Kai Lavatai - Stop Me!
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80 views • January 25, 2021
'Stop Me' flies in the face of US Governors aka self-appointed fuhrers locking everyone down and suiciding their economies for their Vatican bosses.
1.) Open up your business
2.) Ditch the mask
3.) Get together and DANCE!
I dare you to try and 'Stop me!'
1.) Open up your business
2.) Ditch the mask
3.) Get together and DANCE!
I dare you to try and 'Stop me!'
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