Members of DOD (Department of Defense) present evidence of fraud in the 2020 election

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Marine Clay Porikh works as a "Ethical Hacker"for the DOD for many years. And can easily hack and manipulate ANY of the voting machines. He states that a home computer is more secure than any voting machine. Colonel John Mills also states that the 2020 election was fraudulent and therefore taken from President Trump.