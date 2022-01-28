Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - 7 Diagnoses with the Most Deadly Therapy BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 11.08.15)

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THE 7 MOST DANGEROUS PRESCRIPTION DRUGS
You are probably wondering which drugs are responsible for the death of 107,000 Americans each year who die from properly prescribed drugs. Dr Daniels pieces together the reports. Tune in. Think Happens.
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