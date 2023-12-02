Create New Account
FLASHBACK: Meet Henry Kissinger (2009)
What is happening
9142 Subscribers
Published 19 hours ago

August 20, 2022


The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

@corbettreport



SHOW NOTES AND MP3:

https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-106-meet-henry-kissinger/


FROM 2009: A war criminal, a genocidal eugenicist, a power-hungry plotter, a modern-day Machiavelli, a Rockefeller toadie. Meet Henry Kissinger.



Keywords
crimesataneconomyisraelchinawarcontrolhistorynwozionistcorbettreportukraineiraqhenry kissingerjewdocumentaryus foreign policyvietnam2009the corbett report official lbry channeljames corbatt

