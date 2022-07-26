ENTERING GOD'S REST

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Hebrews 4:1-13. The Jews believed that they were the people of God. Because they were the children of Abraham by birth, they were sure that they would go to heaven. They were wrong, because to enter God’s place of rest, people must obey him. When we know and accept Jesus Christ, we become the people of God. God has said that the people who did not have belief in him would never enter his rest (Psalm 95:11). Nobody can go in without belief in what God has said. God has spoken to us in his Son, Jesus Christ, who is the only way to life with God.lease visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au