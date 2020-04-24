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Dr. Dan Erickson COVID-19 Briefing #COVID19 Coronavirus - Part 1
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731 views • April 24, 2020
Part 1: Dr. Dan Erickson of Accelerated Health Care talks about the COVID-19/Coronavirus pandemic.
Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/2ee81d6a-345d-42b2-820c-67cc11343fb8
#COVID19 being logically reviewed by two immunology and microbiology specialists in California. Based on nationwide statistics.
Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/2ee81d6a-345d-42b2-820c-67cc11343fb8
#COVID19 being logically reviewed by two immunology and microbiology specialists in California. Based on nationwide statistics.
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