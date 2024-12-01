Stout Sunday: Boulevard Brewing Whiskey Barrel Stout 5.0/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Running 11.8 for the ABV, 32 for the IBUs and a dark rich cherry SRM of 98 ( I changed my mind )
She's delicious and complex. A very interesting brew without the boozy overload.
I'm assuming it was the 1/3 fresh added to the 2/3s casked that mellowed it out nicely.
Thanks for coming by and having a rich and hardy one with us.
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1