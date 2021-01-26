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A news update on where we are and where we presently stand (Jan. 2021)
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50 views • January 26, 2021
Amidst all the confusion and background noise (especially from the MSM talking heads) some find it hard to find their bearings, regarding what has been happening and what is about to happen.
In this BGB reproduction of an original Ryan Cristián recording (founder/ editor of 'The Last American Vagabond' website). He takes a comprehensive look at many subjects, from politics to the Covid-19 scam and everything in between. After watching this film you'll be up to date. Much food for thought and a lot of fog clearing.
More info. at Big Gee's Blog (https://biggeesblog.cymru)
In this BGB reproduction of an original Ryan Cristián recording (founder/ editor of 'The Last American Vagabond' website). He takes a comprehensive look at many subjects, from politics to the Covid-19 scam and everything in between. After watching this film you'll be up to date. Much food for thought and a lot of fog clearing.
More info. at Big Gee's Blog (https://biggeesblog.cymru)
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