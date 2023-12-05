Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Randomness does not exist in God's intelligent design world but it has to be generated artificially
ChristianRapture
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2023). Randomness does not exist in God's intelligent design world but it has to be generated artificially. This proves that there has to be an intelligent Creator for nothing can happen by chance. Satan Lucifer's Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar globalist elite Satanists who created the fake "Theory of Evolution" lie know how preposterous life appearing from nothing is, but they also know how gullible and stupid humans are since sin makes humans dumb. See Chuck Missler’s video. End of transmission…

 

