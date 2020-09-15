What On Earth Is Happening - Episode #222

Date: 2019-09-29Topics: Human Consciousness Checkpoint Late 2019 & The Future Of What On Earth Is Happening, The WOEIH Live Weekly Video Show will be on hiatus (most likely through the remainder of 2019) to complete the documentary "Mark Passio & The Science Of Natural Law, Review of the Anarchadelphia 2019 conference is postponed, Video Editor local to Philadelphia needed to complete the “Mark Passio & The Science Of Natural Law” documentary, Fundraising is needed to pay a Video Editor, Technical Support Expert is needed in-house at WOEIH, Mark will be speaking at the Seed 4 Conference, May 29-30-31st, 2020 in Rutland Ohio, Brandon Martin was the 2019 recipient of the One Great Work Achievement Award, Mark will not speak at other public conferences after Seed 4, Mark's future live speaking events will be formatted as all day events in the Philadelphia area and organized by him, Assessment of changes in Human Consciousness since Mark began his work 12 years ago, WOEIH has always been focused on targeting potential teachers, the main reasons WHY we have failed in changing the Human Condition, most people in the "Truth" and "Freedom" movements still do not understand the true meaning of Anarchy, most people in the "Truth" and "Freedom" movements still do not understand True Freedom, most people in the "Truth" and "Freedom" movements still do not understand The Occult, most people in the "Truth" and "Freedom" movements still do not understand Natural Law, most people in the "Truth" and "Freedom" movements still condone harming animals for "food," most people in the "Truth" and "Freedom" movements are still Moral Relativists, Occult "teachers" that do not teach Natural Law, most people are not literate in modern communications and publishing technologies, most people cannot create and publish media in the modern digital age, Developing the necessary skills and creating work in your own name to get involved in the Great Work, multiple publishing platforms must be utilized to do the Great Work, Archives of personal work are needed for efficient communication of ideas, Reaching people with the message of Natural Law through modern communications technology, Social Experiment Results 2019 from the Natural Law Documentary research, Examination of pie charts demonstrating exactly where the Human Mental Condition is at in our current time, Bad People always believe they are Good People, Human Beings are living their lives based upon completely erroneous and immoral belief systems such as Moral Relativism and the belief in "Authority" and Government.Mark Passio's web site:Donate directly:Donation Gifts:Social Media: