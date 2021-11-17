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We Need an ARMY of WHISTLEBLOWERS! FBI and DOJ Completely Corrupted!
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10 views • November 17, 2021
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Subscribe to this channel
Show Notes: https://www.one-tab.com/page/GKRjZGFXQW6j5SHBCD0mFA
Website: https://www.citizensireport.com
All places you can get my videos, podcasts, social media, and other channels: https://linktr.ee/citizensireport
Tip me on Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/JimGriffithCIR
Join Subscribe Star - https://www.subscribestar.com/citizens-ireport
Tip Me with Bitcoin: 3JDp5LwRYbrNCjZvVdHhcjvp7WizX9LKtQ
Or Mail:
Katie Griffith
PO BOX 18517
Fairfield, OH 45018
Please Make Checks Payable to my name and not Citizens IReport Thank you!
WWG1WGA!
Thank you for your love and support! We love you all!
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