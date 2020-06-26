Who Is Funding Black Lives Matter And Why_ The Answer May Shock You!

Black Lives Matter has been dominating the headlines for weeks and there has been a lot of speculation regarding the funding of this organization with many fingers quick to point at George Soros.So the million dollar question is… Did George Soros fund Black Lives Matter? Yes, he absolutely did and we share the details in this report.But George Soros is not the only source of funding for Black Lives Matter, in fact, Soros and his funding, is just another spoke in the wheel of a massive, well financed and politically motivated campaign with the desired goal of transforming the world by destroying the current system of control in, order to roll out a new system of control.This certainly seems like a reoccurring theme right now, as the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, the Central Banks and Governments around the world are preparing for the ‘Great Reset’ and a global paradigm shift.So let examine who exactly is funding Black Lives Matter and why?Black Lives Matter Official SiteBlack Lives Matter cashes in with $100 million from liberal foundationsBlack Lives Matter & Thousand CurrentsThousand Currents changed its namefrom IDEX - International Development Exchange in 2016.W. K. Kellogg FoundationThe W.K. Kellogg Foundation’s Radical Leftward DriftBorealis Philanthropy: Black Led Movement FundHealing the Wounds in Ferguson and Staten IslandGeorge Soros and His Incredible Growing Disinformation FoundationTech firms say they support George Floyd protests -- here's what's happeningWant to know where all those corporate donations for #BLM are going? Here's the list.