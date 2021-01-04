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Ep. #4 - "On The Inside" I Won't Give Up | Christian Podcast | Song & Verse Ministries
Song & Verse Ministries
Song & Verse Ministries
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13 views • January 04, 2021
In this episode, we get the chance to talk with Gold Frankincencse & Myrrh (Better known as GFM). Our discussion is based on their hit single, "On The Inside" found on the "Oh, The Horror! EP."

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https://songandverseministries.com

"On The Inside" song lyrics:

Lyrics:
What's on the inside

Always hiding, always fighting my insecurities
But building strength means falling harder and getting off your knees
There's so much more left to the story
More than the scars on our bodies

No, I will not run
And I won't give up
Cause I know that I am strong enough
Now I take back my life
And I will survive
You'll never take what's on the inside

Dancing with all of my demons has my soul wearing thin
They left behind a wreck of memories these marks on my skin
You're not alone in the story
We all have scars on our bodies

No, I will not run
And I won't give up
Cause I know that I am strong enough
Now I take back my life
And I will survive
You'll never take what's on the inside

What's on the inside
What's on the inside

No, I will not run
And I won't give up
Cause I know that I am strong enough
Now I take back my life
And I will survive
You'll never take what's on the inside
What's on the inside

I will not run
I will not run
What's on the inside

I will not run
I will not run
What's on the inside

Songwriters: CJ Sanders English, Eric Varnell, Evie Louise English, Magdalene Rose English

© 2018. Gold, Frankincense, & Myrrh.
Keywords
biblegodjesus christchristjesusbible studychristianchristianityprayerfaithworshiplordchristian musictrust godencouragepraise and worshipinspirechristian podcastchristian podcast 2020gfmteam gfmgold franckincense myrrhon the insideoh the horror
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