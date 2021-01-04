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Ep. #4 - "On The Inside" I Won't Give Up | Christian Podcast | Song & Verse Ministries
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13 views • January 04, 2021
In this episode, we get the chance to talk with Gold Frankincencse & Myrrh (Better known as GFM). Our discussion is based on their hit single, "On The Inside" found on the "Oh, The Horror! EP."
Donations can be made at songandverseministries.com/donate
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/songandverse
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/songandverse
Twitter: https://twitter.com/songandverse316
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/songandverse/
https://songandverseministries.com
"On The Inside" song lyrics:
Lyrics:
What's on the inside
Always hiding, always fighting my insecurities
But building strength means falling harder and getting off your knees
There's so much more left to the story
More than the scars on our bodies
No, I will not run
And I won't give up
Cause I know that I am strong enough
Now I take back my life
And I will survive
You'll never take what's on the inside
Dancing with all of my demons has my soul wearing thin
They left behind a wreck of memories these marks on my skin
You're not alone in the story
We all have scars on our bodies
No, I will not run
And I won't give up
Cause I know that I am strong enough
Now I take back my life
And I will survive
You'll never take what's on the inside
What's on the inside
What's on the inside
No, I will not run
And I won't give up
Cause I know that I am strong enough
Now I take back my life
And I will survive
You'll never take what's on the inside
What's on the inside
I will not run
I will not run
What's on the inside
I will not run
I will not run
What's on the inside
Songwriters: CJ Sanders English, Eric Varnell, Evie Louise English, Magdalene Rose English
© 2018. Gold, Frankincense, & Myrrh.
Donations can be made at songandverseministries.com/donate
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/songandverse
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/songandverse
Twitter: https://twitter.com/songandverse316
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/songandverse/
https://songandverseministries.com
"On The Inside" song lyrics:
Lyrics:
What's on the inside
Always hiding, always fighting my insecurities
But building strength means falling harder and getting off your knees
There's so much more left to the story
More than the scars on our bodies
No, I will not run
And I won't give up
Cause I know that I am strong enough
Now I take back my life
And I will survive
You'll never take what's on the inside
Dancing with all of my demons has my soul wearing thin
They left behind a wreck of memories these marks on my skin
You're not alone in the story
We all have scars on our bodies
No, I will not run
And I won't give up
Cause I know that I am strong enough
Now I take back my life
And I will survive
You'll never take what's on the inside
What's on the inside
What's on the inside
No, I will not run
And I won't give up
Cause I know that I am strong enough
Now I take back my life
And I will survive
You'll never take what's on the inside
What's on the inside
I will not run
I will not run
What's on the inside
I will not run
I will not run
What's on the inside
Songwriters: CJ Sanders English, Eric Varnell, Evie Louise English, Magdalene Rose English
© 2018. Gold, Frankincense, & Myrrh.
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