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CHP Talks: Russia-Ukraine Conflict . . . Underlying Issues
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1520 views • March 03, 2022
March 3, 2022: My guest this week is Major (Ret’d.) Russ Cooper. Major Cooper did tours of active duty in the Middle East (Kuwait & Iraq) as a CF-18 fighter pilot and later flew as an international commercial airlines pilot. Russ gives some historical and strategic background to the current conflict in Ukraine. Russ is the founder and CEO of C3RF (Canadian Citizens for Charter Rights and Freedoms) https://www.canadiancitizens.org
This episode is exclusive to Brighteon and BitChute! You will NOT see this CHP Talks on our YouTube channel!
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Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
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For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
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FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
This episode is exclusive to Brighteon and BitChute! You will NOT see this CHP Talks on our YouTube channel!
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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