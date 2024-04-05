Quiz: a) What is the GREATEST DESIRE; b) What is the GREATEST PRIVILEGE; a person can have? (Answer: LOVING OTHERS) MVI_0122

To love an other, or others, that is, to desire good for another or others, is both the greatest desire of all, and the greatest privilege, of all. Love is the highest validation we can bestow upon another, that is, the highest value we can add to another, thus increasing the intensity of their life-force, enabling them, should they choose, to generate ever more truth, beauty, and goodness. With love, comes unparalleled power for good.

