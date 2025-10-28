© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the Plains, Snow either falls, or it doesn't. But in the Mountains, Snow falls when the Storms are cold enough. The point or elevation at which the Snow turns to Rain is called the Snowline. It makes a very distinctive pattern across the Mountains.
Here you can see the Snowline as a Storm clears and the Fog and Clouds perform their magic in Time-Lapse.