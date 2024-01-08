Just Launch Your Course, Don't Over Complicate Things

You know, everyone loves reading those "10 Perfect Steps To Launch Your Course Perfectly" posts. And I am in fact going to be writing one of those very soon.





But the reality is, there is a place and a time to JUST LAUNCH!!!!





JUST LAUNCHING solves many important problems:





- the buyers tell you right away what's wrong with your course

- you discover if this is a product the market is willing to pay for

- you stop all the endless procrastinating and pretending you're getting "ready"

- you might start getting actual sales and making momentum towards your business goals

- your customers start getting results and you start delivering real value to the marketplace





