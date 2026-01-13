🎵 You got me stutterin'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Intro]
(Drum fill: Snare crack into a driving four-on-the-floor kick) (Guitar enters with a staccato, mid-gain riff: E - G - A - G - E) (Bass locks in with a bouncy, syncopated counter-rhythm)
[Verse 1]
(Bass and drums only, guitar stabs on the 4th beat) C-C-Can’t stop the static in the m-m-middle of the night I’m wired to the ceiling, yeah I’m f-f-feeling alright Got a pocket full of tension and a h-h-heartbeat to lend I’m running out of minutes that I d-d-don't want to spend!
[Pre-Chorus]
(Guitar builds with rising power chords) You got the motion, I got the heat We’re making circles on a dead-end street (Stop!) One, two, make it through!
[Chorus]
(Full wall of sound, high-energy melodic hook) Electric Flash! You’re the spark in the wire Electric Flash! Setting souls on fire You got me stuttering, s-s-stuttering out of control Taking the rhythm and you’re g-g-grabbing my soul!
[Verse 2]
(Driving beat continues, guitar adds a melodic lick between lines) I saw you in the lobby of the R-R-Radio Tower Looking like a million in your f-f-finest hour I tried to say "hello" but the w-w-words got stuck I’m spinning like a record, yeah I’m o-o-out of luck!
[Bridge]
(Half-time feel on drums, bass plays a melodic, walking line) It’s a long way down when you’re flying this high In a chrome-plated dream under a neon sky (Drum build-up: 16th note snare roll) Give it to me! Give it to me! G-G-G-G-GO!
[Guitar Solo]
(Clean, overdriven tone. Fast pentatonic runs with plenty of double-stops and aggressive bends. Very rhythmic and melodic.)
[Chorus]
Electric Flash! You’re the spark in the wire Electric Flash! Setting souls on fire You got me stuttering, s-s-stuttering out of control Taking the rhythm and you’re g-g-grabbing my soul!
[Outro]
(Heavy syncopation between bass and kick drum) Out of control! (C-C-Control!) Yeah, you got the roll! (R-R-Roll!) (Sudden stop on the final beat) F-F-Flash!