BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵 You got me stutterin'
wolfburg
wolfburg
24 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 1 day ago

[Intro]

(Drum fill: Snare crack into a driving four-on-the-floor kick) (Guitar enters with a staccato, mid-gain riff: E - G - A - G - E) (Bass locks in with a bouncy, syncopated counter-rhythm)
[Verse 1]

(Bass and drums only, guitar stabs on the 4th beat) C-C-Can’t stop the static in the m-m-middle of the night I’m wired to the ceiling, yeah I’m f-f-feeling alright Got a pocket full of tension and a h-h-heartbeat to lend I’m running out of minutes that I d-d-don't want to spend!
[Pre-Chorus]

(Guitar builds with rising power chords) You got the motion, I got the heat We’re making circles on a dead-end street (Stop!) One, two, make it through!
[Chorus]

(Full wall of sound, high-energy melodic hook) Electric Flash! You’re the spark in the wire Electric Flash! Setting souls on fire You got me stuttering, s-s-stuttering out of control Taking the rhythm and you’re g-g-grabbing my soul!
[Verse 2]

(Driving beat continues, guitar adds a melodic lick between lines) I saw you in the lobby of the R-R-Radio Tower Looking like a million in your f-f-finest hour I tried to say "hello" but the w-w-words got stuck I’m spinning like a record, yeah I’m o-o-out of luck!
[Bridge]

(Half-time feel on drums, bass plays a melodic, walking line) It’s a long way down when you’re flying this high In a chrome-plated dream under a neon sky (Drum build-up: 16th note snare roll) Give it to me! Give it to me! G-G-G-G-GO!
[Guitar Solo]

(Clean, overdriven tone. Fast pentatonic runs with plenty of double-stops and aggressive bends. Very rhythmic and melodic.)
[Chorus]

Electric Flash! You’re the spark in the wire Electric Flash! Setting souls on fire You got me stuttering, s-s-stuttering out of control Taking the rhythm and you’re g-g-grabbing my soul!
[Outro]

(Heavy syncopation between bass and kick drum) Out of control! (C-C-Control!) Yeah, you got the roll! (R-R-Roll!) (Sudden stop on the final beat) F-F-Flash!

Keywords
rockmusic videosoulelectric guitarenergeticalternative rocklive performancesynthwaveupbeatrhythmhigh energyelectric flashstutter vocalsdriving beatmale vocalsstaccato riff80s inspiredpower chordsneon aestheticcatchy hook
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Existential&#8221; crisis: Heritage declares collapsing family a greater threat than economy

“Existential” crisis: Heritage declares collapsing family a greater threat than economy

Willow Tohi
Trump announces 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran

Trump announces 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran

Laura Harris
U.K. proposal to decriminalize abortion at any stage of pregnancy sparks fears of sex-selective INFANTICIDE

U.K. proposal to decriminalize abortion at any stage of pregnancy sparks fears of sex-selective INFANTICIDE

Laura Harris
Canada&#8217;s MAID program under fire after tragic death of depressed 26-year-old

Canada’s MAID program under fire after tragic death of depressed 26-year-old

Patrick Lewis
The science of SLEEP: Expert-backed strategies for optimal rest and performance

The science of SLEEP: Expert-backed strategies for optimal rest and performance

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Staggering 4.5 million Britons now addicted to gabapentinoids, benzodiazepines and Z-drugs &#8212; new warning labels are too late

Staggering 4.5 million Britons now addicted to gabapentinoids, benzodiazepines and Z-drugs — new warning labels are too late

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy