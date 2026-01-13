🎵 You got me stutterin'

[Intro]



(Drum fill: Snare crack into a driving four-on-the-floor kick) (Guitar enters with a staccato, mid-gain riff: E - G - A - G - E) (Bass locks in with a bouncy, syncopated counter-rhythm)

[Verse 1]



(Bass and drums only, guitar stabs on the 4th beat) C-C-Can’t stop the static in the m-m-middle of the night I’m wired to the ceiling, yeah I’m f-f-feeling alright Got a pocket full of tension and a h-h-heartbeat to lend I’m running out of minutes that I d-d-don't want to spend!

[Pre-Chorus]



(Guitar builds with rising power chords) You got the motion, I got the heat We’re making circles on a dead-end street (Stop!) One, two, make it through!

[Chorus]



(Full wall of sound, high-energy melodic hook) Electric Flash! You’re the spark in the wire Electric Flash! Setting souls on fire You got me stuttering, s-s-stuttering out of control Taking the rhythm and you’re g-g-grabbing my soul!

[Verse 2]



(Driving beat continues, guitar adds a melodic lick between lines) I saw you in the lobby of the R-R-Radio Tower Looking like a million in your f-f-finest hour I tried to say "hello" but the w-w-words got stuck I’m spinning like a record, yeah I’m o-o-out of luck!

[Bridge]



(Half-time feel on drums, bass plays a melodic, walking line) It’s a long way down when you’re flying this high In a chrome-plated dream under a neon sky (Drum build-up: 16th note snare roll) Give it to me! Give it to me! G-G-G-G-GO!

[Guitar Solo]



(Clean, overdriven tone. Fast pentatonic runs with plenty of double-stops and aggressive bends. Very rhythmic and melodic.)

[Chorus]



Electric Flash! You’re the spark in the wire Electric Flash! Setting souls on fire You got me stuttering, s-s-stuttering out of control Taking the rhythm and you’re g-g-grabbing my soul!

[Outro]



(Heavy syncopation between bass and kick drum) Out of control! (C-C-Control!) Yeah, you got the roll! (R-R-Roll!) (Sudden stop on the final beat) F-F-Flash!

