Hope For A Whore: Growing in Faith | Inspiring Stories and the Power of Grace

Join us as we dive into how having a living faith can truly transform lives! We'll explore the inspiring Bible stories of Rahab, Zacchaeus, and Lydia, and see how their faith was shown through their good actions. Discover how believing in Jesus can make a big difference and how grace helps us understand salvation. This episode is full of encouragement for growing stronger in your faith and sharing it with others. Don't miss out on this uplifting message—keep praying, keep sharing, and let us know how this has helped you. God bless!
00:00 Introduction and Gratitude
00:26 The Power of Spreading the Word
00:54 Living Faith vs. Dead Faith
02:09 Faith Exemplified: Abraham's Story
02:48 Faith Exemplified: Rahab's Story
03:31 Rahab's Act of Faith
04:48 The Destruction of Jericho
06:26 Rahab's Faith and Salvation
08:16 Examples of Faith in the New Testament
10:35 Conclusion and Final Thoughts