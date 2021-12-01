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Dr. Robert Malone & Sonia Elijah
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314 views • December 01, 2021
Dr. Malone is the inventor of the MRNA tech used in the Moderna and Pfizer injections. He personally had Moderna and developed narcolepsy, restless leg syndrome and hypertension. He is an insider on vaccine development. In this interview he is sounding the alarm that there is an imminent risk of civilization changing tyranny. We are at war.
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