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Space Force Chief Scientist Calls For Augmented AI Super Soldiers
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81 views • April 29, 2021
Space Force wants what Harrison calls "the one ring to rule them all", but is the power worth the cost of your humanity?
https://banthis.tv/channel/the-american-journal
https://banthis.tv/channel/the-american-journal
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