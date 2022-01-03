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My Call To Telford Police To Protect A Family From Grooming Gang Attacks
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40 views • January 03, 2022
A survivors family has been targeted by members of a Pakistani grooming gang, they had their windows smashed in twice over the course of three days. I went there to help them and encourage Telford police to do more to protect them, to move them out of the area. This was their response. We have since moved this family to a temporary safe place ourselves without the help of the police.
Please support my work and help me move these vulnerable people out of their homes and into a safe area. Click here to donate - https://squareft.live/security-costs-for-investigating-telford-grooming-gang/
https://www.banned.video/
Tommy Robinson News
Please support my work and help me move these vulnerable people out of their homes and into a safe area. Click here to donate - https://squareft.live/security-costs-for-investigating-telford-grooming-gang/
https://www.banned.video/
Tommy Robinson News
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