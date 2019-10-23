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Report: Austin Homeless Being Implanted With Trackable Microchips - FULL SHOW - 10-23-19
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46 views • October 23, 2019
Program rolled out in Latin America and third-world countries now coming to Texas. The ID2020 Alliance is a digital identity program that uses vaccination to insert tiny microchips into people’s bodies as part of a “digital identity program,” which has already been rolled out for use on the homeless.
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