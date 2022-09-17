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The Man who invented the RFID chip asks you not to receive RFID Chip when the time comes
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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351 views • September 17, 2022

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Keywords
vaccinesbiblegenocidecriminalsnwo1984mark of the beastagenda 21agenda 30mandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techrfid chipsbio warfaremrnaquantum dotsgraphene oxide
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