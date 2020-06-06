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George Floyd, Antifa, Black Lives Matter, Mass Cenorship, Divide & Conquer!
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38 views • June 06, 2020
#GeorgeFloyd #Antifa #Black Lives Matter #MassCenorship #Divide&Conquer #GeorgeSoros
I give my Condolences to George Floyd's Family for their loss.
Romans 12:18 (KJV) If it be possible, as much as lieth in you, live peaceably with all men.
WHO IS BILL GATES?! MUST SEE DOCUMENTARY BY JAMES CORBETT ON PRESS FOR TRUTH!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZsOfcTh2nls
I give my Condolences to George Floyd's Family for their loss.
Romans 12:18 (KJV) If it be possible, as much as lieth in you, live peaceably with all men.
WHO IS BILL GATES?! MUST SEE DOCUMENTARY BY JAMES CORBETT ON PRESS FOR TRUTH!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZsOfcTh2nls
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