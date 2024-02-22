Create New Account
China at the International Court of Justice - statements on Palestine, ENG
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

China at the International Court of Justice.

Palestinians have right to resist Israeli oppression':

◾️Chinese envoy to the UN, Zhang Jun, told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) today the 'Palestinian people's use of force to resist foreign oppression and complete the establishment of an independent state is [an] inalienable right well founded in international law.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

