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Vitamin C: The next banned topic?
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316 views • July 01, 2021
Peak Prosperity, June 25, 2021

Dr. Kory just bared it all on Joe Rogan. But there’s more from this world famous doctor…

What tips can increase your odds of surviving your next trip to the hospital? And will Vitamin C be the next banned topic? Get 40 minutes here, then come to our site www.PeakProsperity.com for the rest.

Take a stand against censorship and medical nihilism! Become a free subscriber at Peak Prosperity here https://www.peakprosperity.com/wp-login.php?action=register or better yet, become a full paying member for only $7 for your first month here: https://www.peakprosperity.com/product/welcome-youtube/ Access to all of Chris’s content, live webinars twice a month, and much much more is available to our paying members.

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