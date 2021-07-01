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Vitamin C: The next banned topic?
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316 views • July 01, 2021
Peak Prosperity, June 25, 2021
Dr. Kory just bared it all on Joe Rogan. But there’s more from this world famous doctor…
What tips can increase your odds of surviving your next trip to the hospital? And will Vitamin C be the next banned topic? Get 40 minutes here, then come to our site www.PeakProsperity.com for the rest.
Take a stand against censorship and medical nihilism! Become a free subscriber at Peak Prosperity here https://www.peakprosperity.com/wp-login.php?action=register or better yet, become a full paying member for only $7 for your first month here: https://www.peakprosperity.com/product/welcome-youtube/ Access to all of Chris’s content, live webinars twice a month, and much much more is available to our paying members.
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FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
This video is intended for EDUCATIONAL and ENTERTAINMENT purposes ONLY and is NOT to be construed as LEGAL, FINANCIAL or MEDICAL ADVICE. Repeat: THIS IS NOT LEGAL, FINANCIAL or MEDICAL ADVICE. We are not legal, financial or medical experts. In case we lose our YouTube channel, be prepared to subscribe to us in other ways.
Dr. Kory just bared it all on Joe Rogan. But there’s more from this world famous doctor…
What tips can increase your odds of surviving your next trip to the hospital? And will Vitamin C be the next banned topic? Get 40 minutes here, then come to our site www.PeakProsperity.com for the rest.
Take a stand against censorship and medical nihilism! Become a free subscriber at Peak Prosperity here https://www.peakprosperity.com/wp-login.php?action=register or better yet, become a full paying member for only $7 for your first month here: https://www.peakprosperity.com/product/welcome-youtube/ Access to all of Chris’s content, live webinars twice a month, and much much more is available to our paying members.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast:
✅ Everywhere you get podcasts: just search and subscribe to "Peak Prosperity"
Connect with us at:
✅ www.twitter.com/chrismartenson
✅ www.facebook.com/PeakProsperity.IG
✅ www.instagram.com/peak.prosperity
✅ https://www.linkedin.com/company/peak-prosperity/
🔴 Our Site: www.PeakProsperity.com
🔴 Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@Chris_Martenson:2
🔴 Rumble: www.rumble.com/c/PeakProsperity
🔵 Private Email List: https://mailchi.mp/peakprosperity.com/youtube
👕 Shirt, mug, hoodie or hats: COMING SOON!
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
This video is intended for EDUCATIONAL and ENTERTAINMENT purposes ONLY and is NOT to be construed as LEGAL, FINANCIAL or MEDICAL ADVICE. Repeat: THIS IS NOT LEGAL, FINANCIAL or MEDICAL ADVICE. We are not legal, financial or medical experts. In case we lose our YouTube channel, be prepared to subscribe to us in other ways.
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