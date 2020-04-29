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Religious Hypocrisy and COVID19 EXPOSED!
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11 views • April 29, 2020
During this COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing more religious hypocrisy than ever from the people like Benny Hinn, Kenneth Copeland, and Torben Sondergaard. See how they are taking advantage of people to promote themselves and get more money in their pockets. More importantly, learn what you need to do to not be deceived by these false prophets and teachers during the COVID19 pandemic. Jesus said to be on guard for these things and said we should judge these people by their fruits. The fruits of this type of deception is going to Hell.
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