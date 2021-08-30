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Will We Be Counted Worthy Of The Kingdom Of God?
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72 views • August 30, 2021
Acts 14:22
King James Version
22 Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.
King James Version
22 Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.
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