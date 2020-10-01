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N. MMS MINI-BOTTLE MIX: 3 days video journal. Its SO EASY TO MIX! - demonstration at the end
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378 views • October 01, 2020
I took the Mini-Bottle mix around with me for 3 days while doing the protocol 1000 and filmed several dosings. SO MUCH EASIER TO MIX 3-5 DAYS WORTH AT A TIME! I also measure the ClO2 PPM after 3 days and the potency is still good. The last part of the video is probably my best demonstration on how to mix 3-5 days worth. Remember that it is a 12-drop dose each time and it is the same number of drops if you are on the P1000+, P2000 and P3000.
millennialmms.com
[email protected]
MMS Info Spreadsheet Link:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
millennialmms.com
[email protected]
MMS Info Spreadsheet Link:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
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